Permian Resources Corp (PR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 13.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-19 that Shares of Permian Resources Corp. PR, +0.90% shed 1.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the Texas-based oil and gas company announced a public offering of 39.4 million shares by selling stockholders. The offering represents 5.1% of the total shares outstanding.

Is It Worth Investing in Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) is above average at 15.01x. The 36-month beta value for PR is also noteworthy at 4.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PR is 403.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.09% of that float. The average trading volume of PR on December 26, 2023 was 9.54M shares.

PR’s Market Performance

PR stock saw an increase of 1.50% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.36% and a quarterly increase of 0.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Permian Resources Corp (PR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.50% for PR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PR Trading at -1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PR rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.08. In addition, Permian Resources Corp saw 45.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PR starting from NGP XI US Holdings, L.P., who sale 26,276,276 shares at the price of $12.93 back on Dec 21. After this action, NGP XI US Holdings, L.P. now owns 0 shares of Permian Resources Corp, valued at $339,752,249 using the latest closing price.

EnCap Partners GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of Permian Resources Corp, sale 7,507,508 shares at $12.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that EnCap Partners GP, LLC is holding 29,027,950 shares at $97,072,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.15 for the present operating margin

+58.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Permian Resources Corp stands at +24.17. The total capital return value is set at 19.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.83. Equity return is now at value 9.38, with 3.41 for asset returns.

Based on Permian Resources Corp (PR), the company’s capital structure generated 75.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.97. Total debt to assets is 26.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Permian Resources Corp (PR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.