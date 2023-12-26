PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) has dropped by -1.53 compared to previous close of 146.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Does PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) is 32.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PDD is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 36 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) is $1187.68, which is $21.87 above the current market price. The public float for PDD is 1.30B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. On December 26, 2023, PDD’s average trading volume was 7.95M shares.

PDD’s Market Performance

PDD stock saw an increase of -2.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.02% and a quarterly increase of 49.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.73% for PDD’s stock, with a 60.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $137 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PDD Trading at 18.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +21.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.31. In addition, PDD Holdings Inc ADR saw 77.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDD Holdings Inc ADR stands at +24.16. The total capital return value is set at 27.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.20. Equity return is now at value 34.99, with 17.99 for asset returns.

Based on PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD), the company’s capital structure generated 14.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.57. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.