Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KTTA is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KTTA is 14.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTTA on December 26, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

KTTA) stock’s latest price update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA)’s stock price has soared by 39.27 in relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTTA ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company’s shares experienced major volatility on Tuesday. Investors watching KTTA stock will note that it closed out Tuesday up less than 1%.

KTTA’s Market Performance

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) has experienced a 13.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.77% rise in the past month, and a -10.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.81% for KTTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.92% for KTTA’s stock, with a -9.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KTTA Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.04%, as shares surge +28.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA rose by +13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3451. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp saw -37.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jun 02. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 1,327,174 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp, valued at $12,930 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3045.12 for the present operating margin

+76.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp stands at -2864.29. The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.47. Equity return is now at value -41.49, with -38.86 for asset returns.

Based on Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 2.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -99.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.