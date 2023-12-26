ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRZO is 3.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of PRZO was 9.44M shares.

PRZO) stock's latest price update

The stock of ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO) has decreased by -35.80 when compared to last closing price of 1.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 47.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-20 that Drone safety systems developer ParaZero (NASDAQ: PRZO ) soared on Wednesday following the successful completion of its safety solutions project. While drone flying has become popular among both hobbyists and commercial entities, midair malfunctions pose significant risks to people and property below.

PRZO’s Market Performance

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has seen a 47.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.03% gain in the past month and a 4.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.09% for PRZO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.33% for PRZO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.72% for the last 200 days.

PRZO Trading at -18.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.21%, as shares surge +24.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRZO rose by +47.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8207. In addition, ParaZero Technologies Ltd saw -71.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-328.25 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ParaZero Technologies Ltd stands at -295.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.