Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) has increased by 2.60 when compared to last closing price of 0.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 95.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-20 that Shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. PBLA, +55.45% dropped 21.7% in premarket trading, as they paused after a two-day “meme”-like rally of 243.5%. The two-day rally in the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, which followed a record-low close of 45.7 cents on Friday, was fueled by positive news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding a treatment for child cancer.

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PBLA is 5.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBLA on December 26, 2023 was 5.08M shares.

PBLA’s Market Performance

The stock of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has seen a 95.06% increase in the past week, with a 74.48% rise in the past month, and a -28.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 73.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.51% for PBLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.07% for PBLA’s stock, with a -83.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBLA Trading at 26.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 73.79%, as shares surge +71.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA rose by +95.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6506. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -98.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBLA starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 72,874 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 08. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 397,954 shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc., valued at $51,741 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65. Equity return is now at value -798.16, with -303.48 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.