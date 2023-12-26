Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 7.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PGY is 322.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PGY on December 26, 2023 was 7.04M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PGY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) has dropped by -3.87 compared to previous close of 1.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that As the macro picture appears increasingly brighter, fintech stocks are coming back in vogue among investors. In recent weeks, many financial technology stocks have soared, in anticipation of possible interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024.

PGY’s Market Performance

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) has experienced a -5.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.67% rise in the past month, and a -6.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.80% for PGY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.46% for PGY’s stock, with a 3.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGY Trading at 11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3925. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd saw 20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.96 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd stands at -44.11. The total capital return value is set at -41.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.55. Equity return is now at value -26.84, with -13.04 for asset returns.

Based on Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY), the company’s capital structure generated 38.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.72. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.