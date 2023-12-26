Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) is above average at 29.37x. The 36-month beta value for ORCL is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ORCL is $124.58, which is $18.38 above than the current price. The public float for ORCL is 1.59B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume of ORCL on December 26, 2023 was 9.33M shares.

The stock of Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) has increased by 0.32 when compared to last closing price of 105.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-21 that The ‘Halftime Report’ Investment Committee give their top picks to watch for the second half.

ORCL’s Market Performance

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has experienced a 2.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.64% drop in the past month, and a -1.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for ORCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.94% for ORCL stock, with a simple moving average of -1.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ORCL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ORCL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $126 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORCL Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCL rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.06. In addition, Oracle Corp. saw 29.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCL starting from SELIGMAN NAOMI O, who sale 16,300 shares at the price of $106.02 back on Dec 22. After this action, SELIGMAN NAOMI O now owns 34,771 shares of Oracle Corp., valued at $1,728,113 using the latest closing price.

CONRADES GEORGE H, the Director of Oracle Corp., sale 2,325 shares at $113.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that CONRADES GEORGE H is holding 17,836 shares at $264,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.58 for the present operating margin

+65.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oracle Corp. stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.61.

Based on Oracle Corp. (ORCL), the company’s capital structure generated 8,885.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.89. Total debt to assets is 70.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,426.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.