Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Stock Records 88.48% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has gone up by 12.81% for the week, with a 86.94% rise in the past month and a 88.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.78% for OPEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.26% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of 64.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for OPEN is 544.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPEN on December 26, 2023 was 19.14M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has plunge by 9.05relation to previous closing price of 4.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that The future of the U.S. economy appears to be optimistic. The Federal Reserve has signaled a potential shift towards interest rate cuts in the coming year, providing relief to American households grappling with high inflation.

OPEN Trading at 66.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +75.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +12.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +238.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw 294.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Meyer Megan D., who sale 4,808 shares at the price of $4.15 back on Dec 21. After this action, Meyer Megan D. now owns 2,506,350 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $19,931 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Christina, the of Opendoor Technologies Inc, sale 6,315 shares at $4.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Schwartz Christina is holding 610,862 shares at $25,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -46.49, with -8.49 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.