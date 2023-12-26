Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) has jumped by 0.61 compared to previous close of 60.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that Structural shifts in the financial markets have led to interesting strategic shifts among hedge fund managers. Although the hedge fund business is merely an enclave of the financial markets, its activities provide valuable insights to market participants.

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) Right Now?

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OXY is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OXY is $68.70, which is $7.89 above the current price. The public float for OXY is 875.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OXY on December 26, 2023 was 10.04M shares.

OXY’s Market Performance

OXY’s stock has seen a 3.84% increase for the week, with a 1.00% rise in the past month and a -3.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for Occidental Petroleum Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.96% for OXY’s stock, with a -0.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $68 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OXY Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.53. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corp. saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 1,743,124 shares at the price of $60.26 back on Dec 21. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 243,715,804 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., valued at $105,046,056 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corp., purchase 1,812,508 shares at $60.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 241,972,680 shares at $109,663,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corp. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 26.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.24. Equity return is now at value 18.61, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 27.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.