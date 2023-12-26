NuCana plc ADR (NCNA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) is $3.99, which is $4.77 above the current market price. The public float for NCNA is 43.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCNA on December 26, 2023 was 99.16K shares.

NCNA stock's latest price update

The stock of NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ: NCNA) has decreased by -14.77 when compared to last closing price of 0.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -27.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NuCana plc (Nasdaq: NCNA) announced today that Hugh Griffith, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Munoz, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

NCNA’s Market Performance

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) has experienced a -27.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -44.08% drop in the past month, and a -57.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.24% for NCNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.53% for NCNA’s stock, with a -64.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCNA Trading at -43.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.55%, as shares sank -47.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNA fell by -27.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3720. In addition, NuCana plc ADR saw -61.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNA

The total capital return value is set at -78.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.09. Equity return is now at value -99.86, with -72.21 for asset returns.

Based on NuCana plc ADR (NCNA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.63. Total debt to assets is 1.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.