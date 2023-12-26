Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 109.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for NU is 2.47B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of NU was 25.83M shares.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 8.23. However, the company has seen a -0.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Three emerging market stocks, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), MercadoLibre (MELI), and Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), are expected to demonstrate a strong upward rally in 2024.

NU’s Market Performance

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has experienced a -0.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.48% rise in the past month, and a 18.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for NU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for NU’s stock, with a 17.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NU Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd saw 101.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value 6.99, with 1.21 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.