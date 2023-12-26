noco-noco Inc (NCNC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) is above average at 2.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NCNC is 76.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NCNC on December 26, 2023 was 934.87K shares.

NCNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) has dropped by -0.44 compared to previous close of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-09 that Penny stocks, those listed at under $5 per share, are the wild west of the stock market. They’re the ones your typical market newbie brags about at family reunions, boasting he turned spare change into a mini-windfall.

NCNC’s Market Performance

noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has experienced a -3.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.68% drop in the past month, and a -82.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.18% for NCNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.47% for NCNC’s stock, with a -97.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCNC Trading at -42.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -15.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNC fell by -3.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2262. In addition, noco-noco Inc saw -98.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNC

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.44. Equity return is now at value 0.96, with 0.91 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.