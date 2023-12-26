NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NXTP)’s stock price has increased by 201.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.90. However, the company has seen a 152.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ: NXTP ) stock is on the rise Monday even without any new news from the technology solutions company. NextPlay Technologies hasn’t put out any new press releases that would explain today’s rally.

Is It Worth Investing in NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NXTP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NXTP is 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NXTP is 4.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXTP on December 26, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

NXTP’s Market Performance

NXTP stock saw an increase of 152.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 452.63% and a quarterly increase of 200.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 47.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 58.03% for NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 272.16% for NXTP stock, with a simple moving average of 162.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXTP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXTP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NXTP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NXTP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on August 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NXTP Trading at 307.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 58.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.32%, as shares surge +435.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +229.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXTP rose by +152.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.84. In addition, NextPlay Technologies Inc saw 19.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NXTP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-290.38 for the present operating margin

-74.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextPlay Technologies Inc stands at -462.89. The total capital return value is set at -45.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.57. Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -30.53 for asset returns.

Based on NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.