Nexalin Technology Inc (NXL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NXL is 5.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NXL is 5.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXL on December 26, 2023 was 62.09K shares.

NXL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NXL) has jumped by 20.30 compared to previous close of 0.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-11-21 that Biotech penny stocks to watch this week. Are they a buy now?

NXL’s Market Performance

NXL’s stock has fallen by -5.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.21% and a quarterly drop of -16.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.51% for Nexalin Technology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.72% for NXL’s stock, with a -44.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXL Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.07%, as shares surge +10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXL fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3832. In addition, Nexalin Technology Inc saw -51.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138.72 for the present operating margin

+19.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nexalin Technology Inc stands at -128.49. The total capital return value is set at -67.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.67. Equity return is now at value -95.87, with -71.92 for asset returns.

Based on Nexalin Technology Inc (NXL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.12. Total debt to assets is 10.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -27.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 124.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nexalin Technology Inc (NXL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.