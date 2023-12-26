Newmont Corp (NEM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Newmont Corp (NEM) is $49.90, which is $7.82 above the current market price. The public float for NEM is 1.15B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEM on December 26, 2023 was 15.74M shares.

Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 41.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that In general, when we talk about 50% to 100% returns in a year, it’s associated with growth stocks. However, there are instances where blue-chip stocks outperform backed by valuation factors or some major catalysts.

NEM’s Market Performance

NEM’s stock has risen by 2.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.59% and a quarterly rise of 3.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Newmont Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.00% for NEM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEM stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for NEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEM in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $45 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEM Trading at 9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEM rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.28. In addition, Newmont Corp saw -10.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEM starting from Atkinson Robert D, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $40.25 back on Dec 01. After this action, Atkinson Robert D now owns 59,751 shares of Newmont Corp, valued at $221,375 using the latest closing price.

Palmer Thomas Ronald, the President & CEO of Newmont Corp, sale 11,000 shares at $37.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Palmer Thomas Ronald is holding 234,039 shares at $413,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmont Corp stands at -3.84. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.71. Equity return is now at value -4.16, with -2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Newmont Corp (NEM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.40. Total debt to assets is 16.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Newmont Corp (NEM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.