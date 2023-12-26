Netcapital Inc (NCPL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) is above average at 0.42x. The 36-month beta value for NCPL is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NCPL is 7.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume of NCPL on December 26, 2023 was 368.93K shares.

NCPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) has plunged by -41.49 when compared to previous closing price of 0.33, but the company has seen a -45.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-05 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $NCPL #Earnings–Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, announced today that Founder, Jason Frishman, will present at the Singular Research 18th annual “Best of the Uncovereds” conference in San Francisco on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Presentation Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023 Presentation Time: 2:00 pm PST Track: Track 2 Location: AMA Conference Center, San Francisco Registration: To register please use this link During h.

NCPL’s Market Performance

Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has experienced a -45.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -41.44% drop in the past month, and a -52.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.00% for NCPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.33% for NCPL’s stock, with a -76.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCPL Trading at -47.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.88%, as shares sank -40.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL fell by -45.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3404. In addition, Netcapital Inc saw -87.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.61 for the present operating margin

+54.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netcapital Inc stands at +34.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.47. Equity return is now at value 7.36, with 6.42 for asset returns.

Based on Netcapital Inc (NCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 7.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.15. Total debt to assets is 6.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.