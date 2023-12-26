Navigating the Volatility of VF Corp.’s (VFC) Stock

The stock of VF Corp. (VFC) has seen a -6.63% decrease in the past week, with a 11.45% gain in the past month, and a 7.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for VFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.48% for VFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VF Corp. (VFC) by analysts is $18.90, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 366.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.79% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of VFC was 9.04M shares.

VFC) stock’s latest price update

VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.23 compared to its previous closing price of 19.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-20 that ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer zeros in on cybersecurity after the recent VFC cyberattack.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFC Trading at 8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.24. In addition, VF Corp. saw -32.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Shattock Matthew J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.58 back on Nov 10. After this action, Shattock Matthew J now owns 40,000 shares of VF Corp., valued at $291,664 using the latest closing price.

Shattock Matthew J, the Director of VF Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $15.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Shattock Matthew J is holding 20,000 shares at $306,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+51.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for VF Corp. stands at +1.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.25. Equity return is now at value -8.13, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on VF Corp. (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 280.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.69. Total debt to assets is 58.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, VF Corp. (VFC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.