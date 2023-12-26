Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has seen a -32.14% decrease in the past week, with a -43.77% drop in the past month, and a -82.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 64.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.53% for MULN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.60% for MULN stock, with a simple moving average of -98.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MULN is 3.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MULN on December 26, 2023 was 894.85K shares.

MULN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has decreased by -30.95 when compared to last closing price of 14.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -32.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-12-22 that Thursday was a good day for heavily shorted Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock. The shares surged by more than 75% after the company delivered some welcome news about its giant order with Randy Automotive.

MULN Trading at -54.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.49%, as shares sank -43.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -32.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.22. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc saw -99.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who purchase 102,040 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Aug 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 1,322,083 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc, valued at $100,428 using the latest closing price.

New Jonathan, the CFO of Mullen Automotive Inc, sale 159,066 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that New Jonathan is holding 8,611 shares at $36,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The total capital return value is set at -128.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19,423.93. Equity return is now at value -1009.76, with -438.06 for asset returns.

Based on Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.05. Total debt to assets is 4.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -97.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.