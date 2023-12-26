Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for MOBX is 1.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOBX on December 26, 2023 was 6.41K shares.

MOBX stock's latest price update

Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX)’s stock price has dropped by -51.03 in relation to previous closing price of 10.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -55.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOBX’s Market Performance

Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) has experienced a -55.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -53.48% drop in the past month, and a -52.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.21% for MOBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -53.57% for MOBX’s stock, with a -50.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOBX Trading at -53.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.49%, as shares sank -53.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBX fell by -55.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, Mobix Labs Inc saw -48.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBX

The total capital return value is set at -2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.79. Equity return is now at value -27.33, with -20.91 for asset returns.

Based on Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX), the company’s capital structure generated 8.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.