Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MU is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MU is $95.64, which is $9.15 above than the current price. The public float for MU is 1.10B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume of MU on December 26, 2023 was 14.23M shares.

MU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has surged by 1.18 when compared to previous closing price of 85.48, but the company has seen a 6.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-25 that Micron has indicated the memory chip industry is on pace for new record sales by 2025. Lam Research could be a top beneficiary of the coming chipmaking boom.

MU’s Market Performance

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen a 6.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.18% gain in the past month and a 26.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for MU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.16% for MU’s stock, with a 28.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $140 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at 16.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +12.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.29. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 73.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from MEHROTRA SANJAY, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $81.61 back on Dec 19. After this action, MEHROTRA SANJAY now owns 651,759 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $571,270 using the latest closing price.

MEHROTRA SANJAY, the CEO and President of Micron Technology Inc., sale 127,000 shares at $80.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that MEHROTRA SANJAY is holding 651,759 shares at $10,161,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.39 for the present operating margin

-7.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at -37.54. The total capital return value is set at -8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.14. Equity return is now at value -14.91, with -10.44 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 31.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.09. Total debt to assets is 21.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.