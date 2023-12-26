Meta Platforms Inc (META) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is above average at 31.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 46 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”
The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meta Platforms Inc (META) is $380.88, which is $27.49 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.21B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of META on December 26, 2023 was 19.71M shares.
Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024
Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."
Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks"
Sponsored
META) stock’s latest price update
The stock of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) has decreased by -0.20 when compared to last closing price of 354.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that As the tech landscape evolves, investors seek lucrative avenues for maximizing their investments. In 2025, the trajectories of key tech giants will beckon attention, promising substantial growth and innovation in AI and interactive media.
META’s Market Performance
Meta Platforms Inc (META) has experienced a 5.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.48% rise in the past month, and a 17.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for META. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.93% for META stock, with a simple moving average of 25.33% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of META
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $425 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.
META Trading at 8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.85% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.02% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $334.35. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc saw 193.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Zuckerberg Mark, who sale 46,509 shares at the price of $352.05 back on Dec 20. After this action, Zuckerberg Mark now owns 0 shares of Meta Platforms Inc, valued at $16,373,381 using the latest closing price.
Zuckerberg Mark, the COB and CEO of Meta Platforms Inc, sale 47,690 shares at $350.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Zuckerberg Mark is holding 0 shares at $16,730,945 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for META
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +28.78 for the present operating margin
- +79.63 for the gross margin
The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 22.27, with 15.05 for asset returns.
Based on Meta Platforms Inc (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.
Conclusion
In a nutshell, Meta Platforms Inc (META) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.