Manchester United Plc.’s (MANU) Stock: A 4.00% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Manchester United Plc. (MANU) has gone up by 4.05% for the week, with a 5.40% rise in the past month and a 4.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.20% for MANU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.00% for MANU’s stock, with a -1.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manchester United Plc. (NYSE: MANU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MANU is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MANU is $20.17, which is $5.33 above the current price. The public float for MANU is 49.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MANU on December 26, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

MANU) stock’s latest price update

Manchester United Plc. (NYSE: MANU)’s stock price has plunge by 2.27relation to previous closing price of 19.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-12-26 that The shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) are rising this Boxing Day, as the company is finally seeing some relief from its recent ownership uncertainty.

MANU Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.55. In addition, Manchester United Plc. saw -13.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.54 for the present operating margin

-4.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United Plc. stands at -4.42. The total capital return value is set at -3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.34. Equity return is now at value -23.81, with -2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Manchester United Plc. (MANU), the company’s capital structure generated 598.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.68. Total debt to assets is 47.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 495.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manchester United Plc. (MANU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.