Make Informed Decisions with Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) Stock Updates

The stock of Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has seen a 2.16% increase in the past week, with a 10.99% gain in the past month, and a 25.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for KGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.59% for KGC’s stock, with a 22.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) Right Now?

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KGC is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KGC is $9.06, which is $0.48 above the current market price. The public float for KGC is 1.22B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume for KGC on December 26, 2023 was 13.64M shares.

KGC) stock’s latest price update

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.82 in relation to its previous close of 6.11. However, the company has experienced a 2.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-20 that If we look at penny stocks or stocks trading under $10, it’s been a mixed year in terms of returns. This is unlike 2021 when low-priced stocks had a broad-based rally.

KGC Trading at 11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.92. In addition, Kinross Gold Corp. saw 50.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corp. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.