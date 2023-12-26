Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) is above average at 28.86x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MSS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of MSS on December 26, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

MSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) has dropped by -10.59 compared to previous close of 1.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -39.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-24 that Maison Solutions has filed proposed terms for a $12 million U.S. IPO. The firm operates four Asian-American supermarkets in Los Angeles and seeks to expand.

MSS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 27.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 53.60% for Maison Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -86.34% for MSS’s stock, with a -83.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MSS Trading at -83.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 53.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.61%, as shares sank -87.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSS fell by -39.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.5795. In addition, Maison Solutions Inc. saw -83.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MSS

Based on Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS), the company’s capital structure generated 5,283.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.