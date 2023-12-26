Lyft Inc (LYFT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Lyft Inc (LYFT) has gone down by -1.29% for the week, with a 49.17% rise in the past month and a 56.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.87% for LYFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.34% for LYFT stock, with a simple moving average of 45.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 31 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lyft Inc (LYFT) is $12.11, which is -$3.24 below the current market price. The public float for LYFT is 332.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LYFT on December 26, 2023 was 15.11M shares.

LYFT) stock’s latest price update

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 15.59. However, the company has seen a -1.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-12-24 that Uber and Lyft drivers protested at the Atlanta airport on Saturday to demand higher wages from the rideshare companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYFT stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LYFT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LYFT in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $7 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYFT Trading at 34.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +49.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.56. In addition, Lyft Inc saw 39.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Zimmer John Patrick, who sale 193,200 shares at the price of $15.04 back on Dec 14. After this action, Zimmer John Patrick now owns 1,219,795 shares of Lyft Inc, valued at $2,906,636 using the latest closing price.

Zimmer John Patrick, the Director of Lyft Inc, sale 36,000 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Zimmer John Patrick is holding 0 shares at $541,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.63 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc stands at -38.69. The total capital return value is set at -76.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.81. Equity return is now at value -146.23, with -19.87 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 282.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lyft Inc (LYFT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.