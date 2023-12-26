Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.57 in relation to previous closing price of 1.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-21 that A recent report suggests that Lumen will be able to extend the deadline on restructuring its debt. The stock looks very cheap by some metrics.

Is It Worth Investing in Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The public float for LUMN is 989.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LUMN on December 26, 2023 was 16.66M shares.

LUMN’s Market Performance

LUMN stock saw an increase of -4.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.11% and a quarterly increase of 24.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.97% for Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.23% for LUMN’s stock, with a -5.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LUMN Trading at 24.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +37.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5380. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc saw -66.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from Fowler James, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Nov 07. After this action, Fowler James now owns 153,038 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc, valued at $97,916 using the latest closing price.

Stansbury Christopher, the EVP and CFO of Lumen Technologies Inc, purchase 500,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Stansbury Christopher is holding 500,000 shares at $549,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.84 for the present operating margin

+35.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumen Technologies Inc stands at -8.86. The total capital return value is set at 8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -153.72, with -25.07 for asset returns.

Based on Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 210.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.83. Total debt to assets is 48.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.