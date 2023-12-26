LQR House Inc (LQR): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LQR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of LQR on December 26, 2023 was 786.91K shares.

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR)’s stock price has dropped by -9.03 in relation to previous closing price of 4.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 56.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-11-24 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

LQR’s Market Performance

LQR’s stock has risen by 56.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 63.42% and a quarterly drop of -85.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 30.56% for LQR House Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 92.75% for LQR’s stock, with a -86.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LQR Trading at -14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.79%, as shares surge +108.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQR rose by +56.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, LQR House Inc saw -98.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQR starting from Dollinger Sean, who purchase 23,100 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Dec 20. After this action, Dollinger Sean now owns 2,806,531 shares of LQR House Inc, valued at $106,357 using the latest closing price.

Dollinger Sean, the Chief Executive Officer of LQR House Inc, purchase 753,064 shares at $0.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Dollinger Sean is holding 2,781,131 shares at $58,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LQR House Inc (LQR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.