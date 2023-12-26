Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.40% for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.86% for LAC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) Right Now?

LAC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of LAC on December 26, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

LAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) has increased by 4.93 when compared to last closing price of 6.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Lithium stocks have been depressed through 2023 on the back of weakness in lithium’s price. And yet, the saying, “Be greedy when others are fearful,” perfectly fits lithium stocks today.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAC Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC rose by +3.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) saw -32.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

The total capital return value is set at -8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.69. Total debt to assets is 20.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.