Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has surged by 1.11 when compared to previous closing price of 35.96, but the company has seen a -0.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-21 that The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index SPX, continued to move higher and deeper into overbought territory. A price was paid for that on December 20, when a small amount of selling turned into an avalanche, costing the benchmark U.S. index more than 70 points in just a couple of hours of trading.

Is It Worth Investing in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is above average at 15.02x. The 36-month beta value for KHC is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for KHC is $38.36, which is $2.0 above than the current price. The public float for KHC is 1.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume of KHC on December 26, 2023 was 8.21M shares.

KHC’s Market Performance

The stock of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) has seen a -0.63% decrease in the past week, with a 4.84% rise in the past month, and a 5.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for KHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.80% for KHC’s stock, with a 1.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KHC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KHC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $42 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KHC Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KHC fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.14. In addition, Kraft Heinz Co saw -10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KHC starting from La Lande Rashida, who sale 13,238 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, La Lande Rashida now owns 153,494 shares of Kraft Heinz Co, valued at $463,338 using the latest closing price.

Garlati Vince, the VP, Global Controller (PAO) of Kraft Heinz Co, sale 22,969 shares at $33.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Garlati Vince is holding 74,832 shares at $770,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.15 for the present operating margin

+30.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kraft Heinz Co stands at +8.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value 6.13, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Based on Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 22.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.