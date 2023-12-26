Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, KMI stock has gone up by 1.32%, with a monthly gain of 2.49% and a quarterly surge of 5.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Kinder Morgan Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.12% for KMI’s stock, with a 3.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Right Now?

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KMI is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for KMI is $20.49, which is $2.77 above the current price. The public float for KMI is 1.94B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMI on December 26, 2023 was 14.24M shares.

KMI) stock’s latest price update

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 17.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that The market narrative is shifting from “higher for longer” to rate cuts. We share a widely diversified set of five deeply undervalued dividend stocks that we think will benefit from this shift. Each of these stocks trades at an attractive valuation, offers an attractive yield, and should weather a recession well.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMI Trading at 3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.54. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc saw -1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from Sanders Dax, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.63 back on Dec 08. After this action, Sanders Dax now owns 309,069 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc, valued at $881,610 using the latest closing price.

Mathews Denise R, the VP and Chief Admin. Officer of Kinder Morgan Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $17.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Mathews Denise R is holding 79,217 shares at $526,536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.63 for the present operating margin

+28.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinder Morgan Inc stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 8.03, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.06. Total debt to assets is 45.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.