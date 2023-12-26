Keycorp (KEY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 14.28, however, the company has experienced a -0.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that KeyCorp (KEY) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Is It Worth Investing in Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) is above average at 11.59x. The 36-month beta value for KEY is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KEY is $13.92, which is -$0.37 below than the current price. The public float for KEY is 932.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on December 26, 2023 was 15.46M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY’s stock has seen a -0.21% decrease for the week, with a 18.79% rise in the past month and a 34.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for Keycorp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.62% for KEY’s stock, with a 27.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KEY Trading at 20.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +18.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.39. In addition, Keycorp saw -17.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Schosser Douglas M, who sale 14,383 shares at the price of $13.37 back on Dec 06. After this action, Schosser Douglas M now owns 19,795 shares of Keycorp, valued at $192,301 using the latest closing price.

Highsmith Carlton L, the Director of Keycorp, sale 10,000 shares at $12.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Highsmith Carlton L is holding 61,077 shares at $122,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Keycorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 9.71, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Keycorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Keycorp (KEY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.