Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. However, the company has seen a 2.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2021-10-25 that Check these penny stocks out as DWAC stock and PHUN stock continue to climb The post Best Penny Stocks to Watch as DWAC Stock and PHUN Stock Climb appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) by analysts is $2.30, The public float for KIQ is 51.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of KIQ was 66.15K shares.

KIQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has seen a 2.50% increase in the past week, with a -16.76% drop in the past month, and a -28.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.17% for KIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.38% for KIQ’s stock, with a -40.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KIQ Trading at -14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIQ remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1456. In addition, Kelso Technologies Inc. saw -52.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at -12.40. The total capital return value is set at -12.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.71. Equity return is now at value -23.54, with -20.97 for asset returns.

Based on Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.