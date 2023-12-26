Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for KRTX is 32.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.38% of that float. The average trading volume for KRTX on December 26, 2023 was 271.29K shares.

KRTX) stock’s latest price update

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 47.71 compared to its previous closing price of 215.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 44.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-12-23 that Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) ended nearly 50% up on Friday after Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) said it will buy the biopharmaceutical firm for $14 billion.

KRTX’s Market Performance

KRTX’s stock has risen by 44.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 68.98% and a quarterly rise of 93.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.85% for KRTX’s stock, with a 63.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRTX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRTX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $227 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRTX Trading at 71.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 29.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +66.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRTX rose by +44.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.62. In addition, Karuna Therapeutics Inc saw 61.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRTX starting from Brannan Stephen K., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $202.37 back on Dec 08. After this action, Brannan Stephen K. now owns 36,150 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,023,676 using the latest closing price.

Brannan Stephen K., the Chief Medical Officer of Karuna Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $177.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Brannan Stephen K. is holding 33,650 shares at $889,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2723.29 for the present operating margin

+89.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karuna Therapeutics Inc stands at -2597.88. The total capital return value is set at -35.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.77. Equity return is now at value -31.61, with -30.31 for asset returns.

Based on Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47. Total debt to assets is 0.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,832.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.