JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, JPM stock has gone up by 1.31%, with a monthly gain of 9.18% and a quarterly surge of 14.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.21% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.83% for JPM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Right Now?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for JPM is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JPM is $175.19, which is $7.79 above the current market price. The public float for JPM is 2.86B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume for JPM on December 26, 2023 was 9.53M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has decreased by -0.06 when compared to last closing price of 167.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-12-25 that In the dynamic world of stock markets, investors seek opportunities to capitalize on market movements. Indeed, one approach that has become popular is the short squeeze strategy, known to yield returns for investors in a short span, with retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) being a perfect example.

JPM Trading at 10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.38. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 24.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Lake Marianne, who sale 32,243 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Dec 12. After this action, Lake Marianne now owns 131,962 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $5,158,906 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 4,310 shares at $144.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 53,425 shares at $624,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 16.83, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.