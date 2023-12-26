Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is $64.90, which is $8.16 above the current market price. The public float for JCI is 675.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JCI on December 26, 2023 was 5.46M shares.

The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has increased by 1.38 when compared to last closing price of 55.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Weakness in the Global Products segment, increasing costs and unfavorable foreign-currency movement are weighing on Johnson Controls’ (JCI) operations.

JCI’s Market Performance

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has experienced a 8.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.63% rise in the past month, and a 3.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for JCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.10% for JCI’s stock, with a -3.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $55 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JCI Trading at 9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI rose by +8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.20. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -11.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from Vandiepenbeeck Marc, who sale 187 shares at the price of $54.00 back on Dec 20. After this action, Vandiepenbeeck Marc now owns 26,367 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $10,098 using the latest closing price.

Oliver George, the Chairman & CEO of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 103,332 shares at $52.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Oliver George is holding 980,403 shares at $5,404,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.52 for the present operating margin

+33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value 11.27, with 4.33 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 61.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.26. Total debt to assets is 24.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.