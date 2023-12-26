Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) has surged by 1.45 when compared to previous closing price of 6.90, but the company has seen a 2.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that If you’re searching for future mobility stocks to buy now, look no further. The catalysts pushing the development of future mobility stocks forward are clear.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for JOBY is 382.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.35% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of JOBY was 5.86M shares.

JOBY’s Market Performance

JOBY stock saw an increase of 2.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.11% and a quarterly increase of 12.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.60% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of 11.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +24.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc saw 108.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Papadopoulos Didier, who sale 3,646 shares at the price of $6.92 back on Dec 18. After this action, Papadopoulos Didier now owns 7,629 shares of Joby Aviation Inc, valued at $25,230 using the latest closing price.

Papadopoulos Didier, the Head of Aircraft OEM of Joby Aviation Inc, sale 5,855 shares at $7.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Papadopoulos Didier is holding 11,275 shares at $41,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -40.97, with -35.44 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.