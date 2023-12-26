Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ITRM is 12.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ITRM was 134.77K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ITRM) stock’s latest price update

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.58 compared to its previous closing price of 1.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an update on its business.

ITRM’s Market Performance

ITRM’s stock has fallen by -21.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.37% and a quarterly rise of 112.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.01% for Iterum Therapeutics Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.54% for ITRM’s stock, with a 30.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ITRM Trading at 10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.42%, as shares sank -39.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRM fell by -21.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8103. In addition, Iterum Therapeutics Plc saw 66.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITRM starting from Dunne Michael W., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Dec 18. After this action, Dunne Michael W. now owns 88,754 shares of Iterum Therapeutics Plc, valued at $18,442 using the latest closing price.

Dunne Michael W., the Director of Iterum Therapeutics Plc, purchase 20,000 shares at $2.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Dunne Michael W. is holding 78,754 shares at $40,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRM

The total capital return value is set at -43.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.18. Equity return is now at value -172.86, with -55.89 for asset returns.

Based on Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM), the company’s capital structure generated 107.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.81. Total debt to assets is 45.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.