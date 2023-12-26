Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has gone up by 3.65% for the week, with a 9.18% rise in the past month and a 27.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.87% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.57% for ITUB stock, with a simple moving average of 25.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Right Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ITUB is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ITUB is $34.55, which is -$0.37 below the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 4.81B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume for ITUB on December 26, 2023 was 15.16M shares.

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) has surged by 1.49 when compared to previous closing price of 6.72, but the company has seen a 3.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Hugo Ste-Marie and the rest of his portfolio strategists at the Bank of Nova Scotia recently compiled a list of 10 major market themes for 2024. One of them was about Latin America stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.10 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITUB Trading at 14.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR saw 51.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.75, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.