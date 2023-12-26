IonQ Inc (IONQ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) has plunged by -1.09 when compared to previous closing price of 13.79, but the company has seen a -8.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-21 that IonQ announced two new systems to be deployed in 2024 and 2025. The new #AQ 35 system could be the first example of commercial advantage for quantum computing over classical computing.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IONQ is 168.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IONQ on December 26, 2023 was 9.46M shares.

IONQ’s Market Performance

The stock of IonQ Inc (IONQ) has seen a -8.64% decrease in the past week, with a 9.82% rise in the past month, and a 1.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.44% for IONQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.32% for IONQ stock, with a simple moving average of 16.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $21 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IONQ Trading at 8.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ fell by -8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +182.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.40. In addition, IonQ Inc saw 295.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Alameddine Rima, who sale 73,447 shares at the price of $13.21 back on Dec 11. After this action, Alameddine Rima now owns 646,553 shares of IonQ Inc, valued at $970,396 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Peter Hume, the President and CEO of IonQ Inc, sale 56,152 shares at $13.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Chapman Peter Hume is holding 439,748 shares at $741,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -25.05, with -22.96 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IonQ Inc (IONQ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.