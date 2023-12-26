Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) has increased by 0.39 when compared to last closing price of 2.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.26% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-12-11 that Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) has been a disappointment for its shareholders this year but Wall Street analysts expect the next twelve months to be materially different for this autonomous driving tech stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INVZ is 157.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.48% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of INVZ was 3.75M shares.

INVZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has seen a -2.26% decrease in the past week, with a 35.42% rise in the past month, and a 33.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.41% for INVZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.45% for INVZ stock, with a simple moving average of 1.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INVZ Trading at 39.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares surge +30.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd saw -33.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2212.89 for the present operating margin

-145.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviz Technologies Ltd stands at -2105.41. The total capital return value is set at -50.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.70.

Based on Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.01. Total debt to assets is 13.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.