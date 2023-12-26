IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BACK) has increased by 49.38 when compared to last closing price of 1.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 70.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-27 that Penny stocks are generally defined as securities that trade for less than $5 a share. These stocks can be volatile and unpredictable, leading many investors to avoid them.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BACK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BACK is at 0.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BACK is $10.00, which is $7.58 above the current market price. The public float for BACK is 0.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.73% of that float. The average trading volume for BACK on December 26, 2023 was 42.41K shares.

BACK’s Market Performance

BACK’s stock has seen a 70.42% increase for the week, with a 46.67% rise in the past month and a 29.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.06% for IMAC Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.09% for BACK’s stock, with a -23.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BACK Trading at 43.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.87%, as shares surge +56.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK rose by +70.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.70. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc saw -59.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.85 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc stands at -113.14. The total capital return value is set at -60.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -124.27. Equity return is now at value -237.34, with -131.01 for asset returns.

Based on IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK), the company’s capital structure generated 89.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.19. Total debt to assets is 37.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.