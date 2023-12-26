ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 23.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that India has one of the fastest growing economies on Earth. U.S. investors can take advantage of the growth with 3 ADRs.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) is above average at 17.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 39 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) is $1192.77, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.50B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IBN on December 26, 2023 was 5.19M shares.

IBN’s Market Performance

IBN’s stock has seen a -2.38% decrease for the week, with a 7.23% rise in the past month and a 5.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for IBN’s stock, with a 4.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IBN Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.90. In addition, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR saw 9.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.57. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 2.03 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.92. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.