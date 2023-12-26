Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUT is 68.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUT on December 26, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

HUT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) has surged by 13.37 when compared to previous closing price of 13.09, but the company has seen a 41.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-19 that The last few years were marked by a rising institutional interest in Bitcoin (BTC). Publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies surged in numbers and capitalization, attracting giants like BlackRock.

HUT’s Market Performance

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) has seen a 41.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 53.78% gain in the past month and a 54.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.94% for HUT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 43.01% for HUT stock, with a simple moving average of 30.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HUT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HUT Trading at 43.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.82%, as shares surge +53.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT rose by +41.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.64. In addition, Hut 8 Corp saw 249.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.06 for the present operating margin

-26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Corp stands at -161.14. The total capital return value is set at -15.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.92. Equity return is now at value -33.54, with -28.25 for asset returns.

Based on Hut 8 Corp (HUT), the company’s capital structure generated 13.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.89. Total debt to assets is 11.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hut 8 Corp (HUT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.