HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT)’s stock price has gone rise by 26.51 in comparison to its previous close of 1.66, however, the company has experienced a 68.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-31 that SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HeartBeam to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on Tuesday November 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Is It Worth Investing in HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BEAT is 19.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of BEAT was 129.19K shares.

BEAT’s Market Performance

BEAT’s stock has seen a 68.00% increase for the week, with a 54.42% rise in the past month and a 1.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.76% for HeartBeam Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 55.53% for BEAT’s stock, with a -2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BEAT Trading at 56.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.71%, as shares surge +53.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAT rose by +68.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.39. In addition, HeartBeam Inc saw -56.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAT starting from de Urioste George, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Sep 29. After this action, de Urioste George now owns 36,129 shares of HeartBeam Inc, valued at $11,330 using the latest closing price.

de Urioste George, the Director of HeartBeam Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that de Urioste George is holding 41,629 shares at $16,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAT

The total capital return value is set at -165.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -164.24. Equity return is now at value -118.77, with -109.97 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.