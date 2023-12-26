GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 19.21% gain in the past month, and a -0.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.30% for GSIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.60% for GSIT’s stock, with a -20.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GSIT is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GSIT is $8.00, which is $5.27 above than the current price. The public float for GSIT is 17.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of GSIT on December 26, 2023 was 189.43K shares.

GSIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) has decreased by -8.70 when compared to last closing price of 2.99. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-19 that SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for AI and high-performance parallel computing (HPPC) and a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, today announced that management is participating in the iAccess Alpha Tax Loss Recovery Summit Virtual Conference on January 9 and 10, 2024. On behalf of the company Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will deliver a company presentation at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on January 9 and host one-on-one meetings the following day, January 10.

GSIT Trading at 8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.11%, as shares surge +18.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, GSI Technology Inc saw 57.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSIT starting from Yau Robert, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Aug 30. After this action, Yau Robert now owns 927,439 shares of GSI Technology Inc, valued at $37,811 using the latest closing price.

Yau Robert, the VP, Engin., Sect. & Director of GSI Technology Inc, sale 15,263 shares at $3.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Yau Robert is holding 939,939 shares at $49,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.92 for the present operating margin

+59.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc stands at -53.81. The total capital return value is set at -29.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.45. Equity return is now at value -34.48, with -29.38 for asset returns.

Based on GSI Technology Inc (GSIT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.81.

Conclusion

In summary, GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.