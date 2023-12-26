Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM)’s stock price has dropped by -8.40 in relation to previous closing price of 1.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 34.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ: GROM ) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the company went through a reverse stock split. A press release from the media, technology, and entertainment company announced the one-for-20 reverse stock split a couple of days ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GROM is 1.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GROM on December 26, 2023 was 798.55K shares.

GROM’s Market Performance

GROM’s stock has seen a 34.83% increase for the week, with a 18.81% rise in the past month and a -22.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.29% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.95% for GROM’s stock, with a -79.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GROM Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.89%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM rose by +34.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0321. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc saw -96.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.08 for the present operating margin

+26.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc stands at -300.98. The total capital return value is set at -28.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.25. Equity return is now at value -73.31, with -50.61 for asset returns.

Based on Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.56. Total debt to assets is 6.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.