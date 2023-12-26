Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for GRCL is 71.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of GRCL was 554.91K shares.

GRCL) stock’s latest price update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL)’s stock price has surge by 59.94relation to previous closing price of 6.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 75.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Sponsored ADR (GRCL) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GRCL’s Market Performance

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has seen a 75.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 96.04% gain in the past month and a 235.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.25% for GRCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 84.98% for GRCL’s stock, with a 190.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRCL Trading at 123.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 41.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.23%, as shares surge +83.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +308.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL rose by +75.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +433.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR saw 330.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -32.38, with -27.34 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.