Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.92 compared to its previous closing price of 0.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-15 that Penny stocks trading below $1 per share offer tempting lotto-ticket like upside for risk-hungry traders seeking exponential returns. However, extreme volatility from these fledgling companies also poses massive hazards to capital.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNS is 13.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for GNS is 16.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNS on December 26, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

GNS’s Market Performance

GNS stock saw an increase of -5.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.35% and a quarterly increase of -28.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.68% for Genius Group Ltd (GNS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.75% for GNS’s stock, with a -29.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNS Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.16%, as shares surge +4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6473. In addition, Genius Group Ltd saw 116.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.84 for the present operating margin

+40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Ltd stands at -302.55. The total capital return value is set at -53.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -362.19.

Based on Genius Group Ltd (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 245.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.07. Total debt to assets is 23.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.