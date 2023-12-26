General Motors Company’s (GM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of General Motors Company (GM) has seen a 0.81% increase in the past week, with a 28.19% gain in the past month, and a 8.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for GM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.65% for GM’s stock, with a 6.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is above average at 5.06x. The 36-month beta value for GM is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GM is $45.56, which is $9.54 above than the current price. The public float for GM is 1.37B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume of GM on December 26, 2023 was 19.83M shares.

GM) stock’s latest price update

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 36.25. However, the company has seen a 0.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that In this article, I will focus on established automakers rather than electric-vehicle startups. That’s because I’ve written a great deal about the latter firms in other recent columns.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $42 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GM Trading at 18.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +27.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.54. In addition, General Motors Company saw 7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Reuss Mark L, who sale 9,300 shares at the price of $41.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Reuss Mark L now owns 282,973 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $381,300 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Paul A, the Executive Vice President & CFO of General Motors Company, purchase 31,000 shares at $32.60 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Jacobson Paul A is holding 186,847 shares at $1,010,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 14.35, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on General Motors Company (GM), the company’s capital structure generated 170.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.10. Total debt to assets is 43.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, General Motors Company (GM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.