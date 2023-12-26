fuboTV Inc (FUBO): A Technical Analysis

The public float for FUBO is 281.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUBO on December 26, 2023 was 11.73M shares.

FUBO) stock’s latest price update

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 3.27, however, the company has experienced a -2.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

FUBO’s Market Performance

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has experienced a -2.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.00% rise in the past month, and a 37.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.27% for FUBO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.00% for FUBO’s stock, with a 46.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUBO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FUBO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FUBO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FUBO Trading at 12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUBO fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, fuboTV Inc saw 87.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUBO starting from Horihuela Alberto, who sale 36,827 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Nov 22. After this action, Horihuela Alberto now owns 1,423,891 shares of fuboTV Inc, valued at $117,515 using the latest closing price.

Janedis John, the Chief Financial Officer of fuboTV Inc, sale 34,855 shares at $3.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Janedis John is holding 18,000 shares at $109,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.83 for the present operating margin

-8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for fuboTV Inc stands at -42.09. The total capital return value is set at -43.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.19. Equity return is now at value -77.87, with -25.55 for asset returns.

Based on fuboTV Inc (FUBO), the company’s capital structure generated 107.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.72. Total debt to assets is 34.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.